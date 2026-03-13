The Treasury Secretary, Bessent, was yanked from a live interview after being told, "The President wants you right away."

Did he says something just before??

When he returned, did he seem a little shaken?

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Adding more about this interview, partial from article:

The Republican said he believed that “as soon as it is militarily possible,” the U.S. Navy would escort vessels through the Strait with a possible international coalition.

When Frost enquired if that was something they had just discussed in the Situation Room meeting, Bessent said, “Your words, not mine.”

Bessent told Sky News that the U.S. has already spent $11 billion since Trump’s war began. Frost asked the MAGA money man if there was a number that would force him to say, “Mr. President, we can no longer afford this”. Bessent said, “Absolutely not.”

More about this interview, article:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/president-caught-summoning-trump-goon-scott-bessent-during-tv-interview/