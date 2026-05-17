Ep. 190 Part 2 "Heal Your Eyes with Red Light: Miracle or Myth?" - Dr. Robert Dotson

What if red light therapy could slow macular degeneration, reduce eye injections, and restore vision that medicine had already given up on?





Dr. Robert Dotson has seen it happen in real patients, documented with real clinical data.

In Part 2 of this conversation, this 40-year pioneer in photobiomodulation goes condition by condition sharing the clinical results, the honest limitations, and the practical guide to red light therapy for macular degeneration, glaucoma, dry eye, iritis, and optic nerve damage.





This is the most complete conversation on red light therapy and eye disease ever recorded.





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Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/