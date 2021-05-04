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CIA Recruitment Ad Promotes Gender Pronouns and Marxist Ideology Hidden Behind Brown People
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20 views • May 04, 2021
CIA Recruitment Ad Promotes Gender Pronouns and Marxist Ideology Hidden Behind Brown People
A CIA recruitment ad featuring a “cisgender woman of color” who rails against the “patriarchy” and announces she has been diagnosed with “generalized anxiety disorder” has been ridiculed for its woke pandering. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60908e27a2f04a0b890cb03c
A CIA recruitment ad featuring a “cisgender woman of color” who rails against the “patriarchy” and announces she has been diagnosed with “generalized anxiety disorder” has been ridiculed for its woke pandering. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60908e27a2f04a0b890cb03c
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