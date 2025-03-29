Troops on the Street after April 20th | Elon and Trump's Anti Free Speech Trick

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Troops on the Street After April 20th? A key Date.

Could we see US troops on the street after April 20th per Trump's immigration deadline check in, asking to consider the Insurrection Act? How could troops on the street be used against Christians, free speech advocates, anti transhumanism advocates and non Trump supporters ? Is there a calculated playbook to dismantle free speech that links to the Alex Jones Sandy Hook case? Elon and Trump are going after those that use propaganda / free speech that excites zombies to vandalize Tesla vehicles. This anti free speech move is right out of Alex Jones case. Did Alex Jones throw his Free Speech case according to a 29 year lawyer? Has the Attorney General labeled those that protest against Israel as domestic terrorists? Are we seeing a psyop on the right leaning Black voices labeling them as Nazis? Why? Why is Mike Huckabee (pastor) praying to a dead Rabbi? Are we watching a calculated playbook to take down the USA citizens foundational rights? Is it all calculated?



