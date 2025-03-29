BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Troops on the Street after April 20th | Elon and Trump's Anti Free Speech Trick
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
299 views • 1 month ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Sandy Hook Case Source:

Interview: https://stream.gigaohm.bio/w/vqYsJnoTyTSyiN61sWijUZ

https://www.alwayswyn.com/operation-madcap

Troops on the Street After April 20th? A key Date.

Could we see US troops on the street after April 20th per Trump's immigration deadline check in, asking to consider the Insurrection Act? How could troops on the street be used against Christians, free speech advocates, anti transhumanism advocates and non Trump supporters ? Is there a calculated playbook to dismantle free speech that links to the Alex Jones Sandy Hook case? Elon and Trump are going after those that use propaganda / free speech that excites zombies to vandalize Tesla vehicles. This anti free speech move is right out of Alex Jones case. Did Alex Jones throw his Free Speech case according to a 29 year lawyer? Has the Attorney General labeled those that protest against Israel as domestic terrorists? Are we seeing a psyop on the right leaning Black voices labeling them as Nazis? Why? Why is Mike Huckabee (pastor) praying to a dead Rabbi? Are we watching a calculated playbook to take down the USA citizens foundational rights? Is it all calculated?


Keywords
transhumanismsand hooksjwellfireare we in the end of daystroops on the streetdid alex through his caselawyer says alex threw the sandy hook casemotb system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy