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WORLD PREMIER | Explosive Documentary "1971: THE YEAR THE WORLD GOT THE SHAFT"
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80 views • April 21, 2022
WORLD PREMIER | "1971: THE YEAR THE WORLD GOT THE SHAFT" | Directed & Produced by Clay Clark
1971 - The United States under the leadership of President Richard Nixon in 1971, ended the dollar convertibility to gold and implemented wage and price controls, which soon brought an end to the Bretton Woods System.
https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
Henry Alfred Kissinger served as the Secretary of State under President Richard M. Nixon.
1971 - Professor Schwab, an engineer and economist, founded the Forum in 1971. - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/12/world-economic-forum-davos-at-50-history-a-timeline-of-highlights/
Video Clip #1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApPQlu3RvLU
Video Clip #2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTmzbSFNK2c
Video Clip #3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_Xw5tWsOQo
Henry Kissinger made a big impression on Klaus Schwab
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTmzbSFNK2c
1971 - The Paul VI Audience Hall (Italian: Aula Paolo VI) also known as the Hall of the Pontifical Audiences is a building in Rome named for Pope Paul VI with a seating capacity of 6,300, designed in reinforced concrete by the Italian architect Pier Luigi Nervi and completed in 1971.[1] It was constructed on land donated by the Knights of Columbus.
https://hope-of-israel.org/popeshall.html
A look inside “Snake Head Building” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ushhDUM3Hos
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&;keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 7 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
1971 - The United States under the leadership of President Richard Nixon in 1971, ended the dollar convertibility to gold and implemented wage and price controls, which soon brought an end to the Bretton Woods System.
https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
Henry Alfred Kissinger served as the Secretary of State under President Richard M. Nixon.
1971 - Professor Schwab, an engineer and economist, founded the Forum in 1971. - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/12/world-economic-forum-davos-at-50-history-a-timeline-of-highlights/
Video Clip #1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApPQlu3RvLU
Video Clip #2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTmzbSFNK2c
Video Clip #3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_Xw5tWsOQo
Henry Kissinger made a big impression on Klaus Schwab
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTmzbSFNK2c
1971 - The Paul VI Audience Hall (Italian: Aula Paolo VI) also known as the Hall of the Pontifical Audiences is a building in Rome named for Pope Paul VI with a seating capacity of 6,300, designed in reinforced concrete by the Italian architect Pier Luigi Nervi and completed in 1971.[1] It was constructed on land donated by the Knights of Columbus.
https://hope-of-israel.org/popeshall.html
A look inside “Snake Head Building” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ushhDUM3Hos
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&;keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 7 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
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