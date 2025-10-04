Episode #99 - Anunnaki EXPOSED: The 3 Religions & The Consciousness Trap w/ Grey Pill Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Anunnaki. Ancient beings that were said to have shaped humanity, but what if their influence never ended? In this explosive episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave joins Jules of the Grey Pill Podcast to expose how the Anunnaki’s control system still operates today.
We uncover:
🔹 The 3 religions that secretly control the planet: money, government, and organised religion.
🔹 How trauma at birth, technology addiction, and societal traps keep humanity in a low state of consciousness.
🔹 The misunderstood truth of Christ consciousness and how ancient symbology reveals a deeper reality.
🔹 How psychedelics, meditation, fitness, diet, and overcoming fear can raise your vibration and break the system’s hold.
This is more than a conversation, it’s a call to awaken! 🔥
If you’ve ever felt the system was rigged, this episode will confirm your suspicions and give you tools to rise above it.
⚡ Subscribe for more episodes uncovering hidden history, spirituality, and the evolution of human consciousness.
💬 Drop your biggest takeaway in the comments and share this with someone who’s ready to wake up.
✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast
Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/
Connect with Jules via any of the links below:
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/greypilledpodcast
Twitter/X - https://x.com/greypilledpod
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/greypilled_podcast
Connect with me via any of the links below:
Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786
Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790
Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/
@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/
Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246
Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)
https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast
Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/
Email - [email protected]
***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.