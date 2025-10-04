BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #99 - Anunnaki EXPOSED: The 3 Religions & The Consciousness Trap w/ Grey Pill Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
42 views • 2 days ago

The Anunnaki. Ancient beings that were said to have shaped humanity, but what if their influence never ended? In this explosive episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave joins Jules of the Grey Pill Podcast to expose how the Anunnaki’s control system still operates today.


We uncover:


🔹 The 3 religions that secretly control the planet: money, government, and organised religion.

🔹 How trauma at birth, technology addiction, and societal traps keep humanity in a low state of consciousness.

🔹 The misunderstood truth of Christ consciousness and how ancient symbology reveals a deeper reality.

🔹 How psychedelics, meditation, fitness, diet, and overcoming fear can raise your vibration and break the system’s hold.


This is more than a conversation, it’s a call to awaken! 🔥


If you’ve ever felt the system was rigged, this episode will confirm your suspicions and give you tools to rise above it.


⚡ Subscribe for more episodes uncovering hidden history, spirituality, and the evolution of human consciousness.


💬 Drop your biggest takeaway in the comments and share this with someone who’s ready to wake up.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Connect with Jules via any of the links below:


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/greypilledpodcast

Twitter/X - https://x.com/greypilledpod

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/greypilled_podcast


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Keywords
christconsciousnessbreakthematrixhiddenhistoryancientknowledgetoddcaveanunnakiexposedthe3religionssystemcontrolconsciousnessawakeningspiritualfreedom
