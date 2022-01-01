© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Rovert Malone reveals the alarming counts of censorship by the scientific journals and the major conflicts of interest at play.+
Follow
0
Share
Report
161 views • January 01, 2022
Malone reveales the alarming counts of censorship by the scientific journals and the major conflicts of interest at play.
He exposed “another way the pharmaceutical industry can exert influence by bending the law.” Dr Malone spoke how Covid vaccine companies are being given special treatment by the FDA and that “the manipulation of the data is occurring on multiple levels.” He spoke about the strong disincentives for doctors to report vaccine adverse events to VAERS and explained the term “plausible deniability” in the context of why the CDC denies that there are any vaccine-related deaths.
https://www.rwmalonemd.com/podcasts
He exposed “another way the pharmaceutical industry can exert influence by bending the law.” Dr Malone spoke how Covid vaccine companies are being given special treatment by the FDA and that “the manipulation of the data is occurring on multiple levels.” He spoke about the strong disincentives for doctors to report vaccine adverse events to VAERS and explained the term “plausible deniability” in the context of why the CDC denies that there are any vaccine-related deaths.
https://www.rwmalonemd.com/podcasts
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.