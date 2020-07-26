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Coffee? Tea? ACV? What Can I Drink During a Water Fast?
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86 views • July 26, 2020
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Water fasting is a great way to not only lose weight, but also reset your gut and strengthen your immune system. However, many people new to water fasting make a crucial mistake--they drink the wrong liquids! In this video, Dr. Group will explain what you should--and shouldn't--be drinking during a water fast.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#waterfasting
#fasting
Water fasting is a great way to not only lose weight, but also reset your gut and strengthen your immune system. However, many people new to water fasting make a crucial mistake--they drink the wrong liquids! In this video, Dr. Group will explain what you should--and shouldn't--be drinking during a water fast.
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
–––––––––––––
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#waterfasting
#fasting
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