Another District Attorney In New York Who's Trying To Call Miles Guo Dangerous Won't Even Let Him Out On Bail, Acting Like He's A Violent Criminal
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2dgb3eef0b

"The People Who Are Actually Criminals — Who Push People On The Subway, Who Shoot People On The Streets Every Day, Who Would Attack Me For Wearing A Star Of David — They Get Let Out Under These Crazy Bail Reform Laws In Maybe Six Weeks, And Then They're Free To Commit The Same Violent Crimes Again. This Is Under The Same District Attorney Who Brought Trump From Florida To New York Claiming He's Dangerous. And, Now, Another District Attorney In New York Who's Trying To Call Miles Guo Dangerous Won't Even Let Him Out On Bail, Acting Like He's A Violent Criminal. Meanwhile, He's Letting All These Violent Criminals Out On The Loose."


#FreeMilesGuo


Justine Brooke Murray (@justine_brooke) with Nicole (@Nicole7749) talking about the outrageous refusal to free Mr. Guo.


