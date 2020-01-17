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Greetings from Asket of Temmer | Nine's Path Pleiadian Transmission
Nine's Path
Nine's Path
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14 views • January 17, 2020
The first voice transmission from Asket through Maryann. In the heart of humanity is a seed of life that has traveled through time and space to now. What we do in the moments that are upon us as a people will determine our past as well as our future. Only by remembering will we have a future free and sovereign. Asket shares deep wisdom from galactic travelers who have had the experience of migrating from a lost world to a new one. It is to our benefit to understand what she says, and to see what we have to gain, and to lose, in the final stages of the world game now playing themselves out.

The transmissions from the League of Light are alive. They are perhaps more relevant today than when they were first received. (original transmission, December 2013)

Read more from and about Asket and others from the League of Light, including the angelic contingent, on Nine's Path. There's a wealth of material there to explore, and more videos to drink in. Should you desire even more, you'll also find books transmitted from the League of Light at the site: https://ninespath.com


Become a patron! Subscribe for monthly support, or just send a token of appreciation. Thanks! Join in the flow at ko-fi.com 💖
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Credits: "Follow Me" by Jimmy Fontanez/Media Right Productions is licensed under Attribution 4.0 (CC BY 4.0). Audio © Maryann Rada | Nine's Path.
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channelingextraterrestrialdivinitypleiadianasketnines pathgalactic transmission
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