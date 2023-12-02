King Charles Opens COP 28 With Prayer and Mother Earth (Green Man) Worship. Agenda 2023-2030

I pray you are all at peace in Christ Jesus. His grace and peace be with you all.

Matthew 24:4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

2Thessalonians 2:3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;

1Corinthians 15:1-4





King Charles III COP28 speech;

https://youtu.be/8aPjcdpz_pg





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





