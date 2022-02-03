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1,071,854 VACCINE INJURY/DEATH REPORTS IN US GOVERNMENT DATABASE VAERS
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30 views • February 03, 2022
By the CDC and VAERS admission and additionally from a Harvard Study, you need to multiply the numbers in this video from their system by 100. Shocking huh? Source: Bootcamp
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