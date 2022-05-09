What Happened On the Moon? - An Investigation into Apollo (2000) Part 2 and 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: An Investigation Into Apollo: Directed by David S. Percy. With Ronnie Stronge, H.J.P. Arnold, Mary Bennett, Ian Crawford. An in-depth British breakdown of how NASA never had the technology to overcome putting a man on on the moon or anywhere further than low orbit from the Apollo moon missions even today with the Space Shuttle designed to go nowhere but lower orbit Probably what happened was that the moon landing was faked by Stanley Kubrick and others in order to keep billions of dollars coming into the projects of the Satanists, like deep underground tunnels where they tortured children and extracted adrenochrome, as well as twisted biological experiments on humans, animals and bioweapons. More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/