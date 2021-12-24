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Trump and his Prevailing Corona Vaccine Nonsense Narrative
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81 views • December 24, 2021
AFTER VACCINATION: VACCINATED vs. UNVACCINATED
It is only through clever advertising, marketing, and bribery , that the drug companies have convinced the public that vaccines prevent diseases and save lives.
Vaccines only work in theory. In practice, they cause diseases and deaths.
The theory of vaccination is to trigger and train the immune system. However, if the infant lacks a fully developed immune system until it’s 3 to 5 years old, then vaccination is useless. Yet, babies are being vaccinated immediately after birth. As of 2018, the US has the highest infant vaccination rate, and it also happens to have the highest infant mortality rate among developed countries.
Observation has clearly shown that when you inject poisons, viruses, and diseases into the body, those antigens (toxins) cause diseases and deaths, especially among infants and children.
https://archive.org/details/vaccines-the-biggest-medical-fraud-in-history-2018-e-book/page/n25/mode/2up
Suppressed Facts About Vaccinations Paperback – Large Print, May 28, 2021
https://www.amazon.com/Poisoned-Needle-Suppressed-Facts-Vaccinations/dp/B095NMNPL2/ref=pd_lpo_1?pd_rd_i=B095NMNPL2&;psc=1
The swine flu scandal.
As responsible physicians and scientists, in an alleged or real epidemic of national or pandemic of international scope we must always remember previous alleged or real epidemics and pandemics. Here is the last allegedly serious pandemic: The swine flu scandal.
Dr. Thomas Binder confronts the myths and intellectual absurdities of the prevailing corona narrative with scientific evidence. He does so chronologically, and so that also laypeople can understand and make informed decisions as to what further actions seem appropriate, for themselves and for their loved ones.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/prevailing-corona-nonsense-narrative/5764429
It is only through clever advertising, marketing, and bribery , that the drug companies have convinced the public that vaccines prevent diseases and save lives.
Vaccines only work in theory. In practice, they cause diseases and deaths.
The theory of vaccination is to trigger and train the immune system. However, if the infant lacks a fully developed immune system until it’s 3 to 5 years old, then vaccination is useless. Yet, babies are being vaccinated immediately after birth. As of 2018, the US has the highest infant vaccination rate, and it also happens to have the highest infant mortality rate among developed countries.
Observation has clearly shown that when you inject poisons, viruses, and diseases into the body, those antigens (toxins) cause diseases and deaths, especially among infants and children.
https://archive.org/details/vaccines-the-biggest-medical-fraud-in-history-2018-e-book/page/n25/mode/2up
Suppressed Facts About Vaccinations Paperback – Large Print, May 28, 2021
https://www.amazon.com/Poisoned-Needle-Suppressed-Facts-Vaccinations/dp/B095NMNPL2/ref=pd_lpo_1?pd_rd_i=B095NMNPL2&;psc=1
The swine flu scandal.
As responsible physicians and scientists, in an alleged or real epidemic of national or pandemic of international scope we must always remember previous alleged or real epidemics and pandemics. Here is the last allegedly serious pandemic: The swine flu scandal.
Dr. Thomas Binder confronts the myths and intellectual absurdities of the prevailing corona narrative with scientific evidence. He does so chronologically, and so that also laypeople can understand and make informed decisions as to what further actions seem appropriate, for themselves and for their loved ones.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/prevailing-corona-nonsense-narrative/5764429
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