Whistleblower John Perkins Uncovers Secret Imperium | 01-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/15776

The financial elite have
built a global empire over the past century. This is invisible to the general
public, but its power far exceeds that of the USA. But how and through which
institutions does this elite exercise its power?
👉 https://kla.tv/15776
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/157935/umfrage/laender-mit-den-hoechsten-militaerausgaben/
https://michael-mannheimer.net/2019/01/31/komplette-liste-von-banken-im-besitz-und-unter-kontrolle-der-rothschilds/
Buch "Megacrash – die große Enteignung kommt" von Günter Hannich S.160
https://fassadenkratzer.wordpress.com/2015/02/20/die-raubzuge-des-iwf-in-europa/
https://fassadenkratzer.wordpress.com/2015/02/13/der-internationale-wahrungsfonds-iwf-und-die-ausbeutung-der-entwicklungslander/
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internationaler_W%C3%A4hrungsfonds#Mitgliedstaaten
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitgliedstaaten_der_Vereinten_Nationen
https://de.sputniknews.com/kommentare/20190721325476981-iwf-us-beziehung/
https://alles-schallundrauch6.blogspot.com/2007/02/wirtschaftskiller-oder-wie-unterwerfe.html
http://alles-schallundrauch.blogspot.com/2007/04/der-wandel-in-sdamerika.html
www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Pn7qrl7NAA
www.focus.de/finanzen/news/das-netzwerk-der-macht-diese-konzernen-kontrollieren-die-welt_id_3929949.html
www.uni-protokolle.de/Lexikon/US-Interventionen_im_Ausland.html
https://derfunke.at/nostalgie/hp_artikel/usverbrechen.htm
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohammad_Mossadegh
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacobo_%C3%81rbenz_Guzm%C3%A1n
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kong_Le
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Bosch
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ng%C3%B4_%C4%90%C3%ACnh_Di%E1%BB%87m
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/V%C3%ADctor_Paz_Estenssoro
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%A3o_Goulart
https://deutsch.rt.com/26423/meinung/ueber-15-millionen-opfer-des-terrors-staatsstreiche-und-militaerinterventionen-nach-1945-in-lateinamerika/
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sukarno
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgios_Papandreou
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muammar_al-Gaddafi
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Putsch_in_Chile_1973
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maurice_Bishop
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omar_Torrijos
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/US-Invasion_in_Panama
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manuel_Noriega
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geschichte_Nicaraguas
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Bertrand_Aristide
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hugo_Ch%C3%A1vez
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Krieg_in_Afghanistan#Konflikt_seit_der_US-gef%C3%BChrten_Intervention_im_Jahr_2001
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddam_Hussein
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muammar_al-Gaddafi
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baschar_al-Assad
https://de.sott.net/article/15263-Was-haben-John-McCain-Arabischer-Fruhling-und-andere-Farbrevolutionen-miteinander-zu-tun
www.us-kriege.de/syrien/
www.contra-magazin.com/2014/12/oliver-stone-cia-fingerabdruecke-beim-maidan-putsch-der-ukraine/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.