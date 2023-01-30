Create New Account
Published 21 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p24h02nb88e

01/07/2023 The success we achieved at the AMFEST is due to the group efforts of all our fellow fighters. We have one common goal: to promote the NFSC and tell the truth about the CCP’s infiltration in the US.


01/07/2023 爆料革命在凤凰城涅槃行动活动上取得的成功，离不开每一位战友在各自分工上各尽所能。大家目标一致：宣传新中国联邦以及告知大众中共在美国的渗透的真相。



