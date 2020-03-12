© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Infowars CAUGHT lying about "race specific" coronavirus
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • March 12, 2020
Infowars running articles even now, from their guests, that say its a race specific virus (ie a bioweapon with targeting) - this is an obvious LIE but its from an alleged "christian" so its to be swallowed hook, link and sinker.
Donate to me - paypal - [email protected]
Donate to me - paypal - [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.