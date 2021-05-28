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COVID VACCINE COERCION -- from theHighwire.com
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261 views • May 28, 2021
WATCH HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-vaccine-coercion/
COVID VACCINE COERCION
Almost every person on the planet right now is facing unprecedented coercion to receive an experimental and unproven vaccine. Take a look at some of the most disturbing threats and bribes promoted by government leaders from free french fries to full college scholarships.
POSTED: May 24, 2021
COVID VACCINE COERCION
Almost every person on the planet right now is facing unprecedented coercion to receive an experimental and unproven vaccine. Take a look at some of the most disturbing threats and bribes promoted by government leaders from free french fries to full college scholarships.
POSTED: May 24, 2021
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