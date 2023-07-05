Create New Account
Vaccine-Injured Mother Files $10.5 Million Lawsuit Against Canadian Government & CBC
Alberta resident Carrie Sakamoto, a 47-year-old vaccine injured mother, files $10.5 million lawsuit against the Canadian government and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for misinformation and negligence about COVID-19 vaccines. Attorney Eva Chipiuk and podcaster Jason Lavigne join Sakamoto to discuss the developing situation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoB8hXvGwbg

https://twitter.com/JasonLavigneMP/status/1675945696225288193

