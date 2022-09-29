From Free World to Tyranny...

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Many people view the United States as a crumbling Empire that will self-destruct, for it has bit off more than it can chew, No, the USA will retain her power and according to Bible prophecy which gives the greatest insight into her role on the world stage, forewarns us that it will use both economics and the media and her very powerful war machine as a global weapon to dominate the globe.