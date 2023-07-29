Create New Account
THE DANGEROUS SIDE OF OZEMPIC
High Hopes
2666 Subscribers
163 views
Published Yesterday

Del BigTree at the HighWire


July 28, 2023


Everyone seems to know someone taking Ozempic these days. But, it’s not all roses for the wonder weight loss drug, with serious side effects including suicidal ideations and stomach paralysis. Jefferey Jaxen reports.


#Semaglutide #Ozempic #Wegovy #WeightLoss #Diabetes


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32z55g-the-dangerous-side-of-ozempic.html

diabetesjefferey jaxendel bigtreehighwireweight lossdangerousdrugserious side effectssuicidal ideationswegovyozempicstomach paralysissemaglutide

