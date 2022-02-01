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與楊志良署長有約【下】國際火炬先鋒關懷協會理事長忻底波拉牧師採訪 請支持用藥知情選擇權、參與反對健康通行證連署 連署連結請見描述欄 #楊志良 #防疫 #用藥選擇權 #健康通行證 #連署
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10 views • February 01, 2022
與楊志良署長有約【下】國際火炬先鋒關懷協會理事長忻底波拉牧師採訪 請支持用藥知情選擇權、參與反對健康通行證連署 連署連結請見描述欄 #楊志良 #防疫 #用藥選擇權 #健康通行證 #連署
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