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Indolence Engenders Impecuniousness (obviously) - Proverbs 24:32-34 (NIV)
32 I applied my heart to what I observed
and learned a lesson from what I saw:
33 A little sleep, a little slumber,
a little folding of the hands to rest—
34 and poverty will come on you like a thief
and scarcity like an armed man.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Maximize your time.
Never rest when you can work.
https://pc1.tiny.us/nkyt7uhu
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