Waking Up to ZOMBIES

This lecture delves into character development in literature and everyday life, exploring the influence of unconscious moral principles on behaviors. Challenging conventional morality, it emphasizes self-awareness, authenticity, and honest dialogues. The importance of moral courage, authenticity, and inner virtues is underscored, urging listeners to cultivate genuine connections and virtues in interactions.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022