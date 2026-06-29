Three Keys to Christian Survival in the Last Days

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6/28/2026
Ephesians 6:16-17 Three Vital Things A Christian Must Do to Survive These Days.
Intro: The whole Armor of God is the (1) Breastplate of Righteousness, verse 14, (2) Feet shod with the gospel of peace, verse 15, (3) The Shield of Faith, verse 16, (4) The helmet of Salvation, verse 17 (5) The sword of the Spirit, verse 17. The first two…..righteousness and the gospel. The breastplate protects the heart and vital organs. We have a new heart to be saved. With the heart man believed unto righteousness. Then feet shod with the gospel……with our feet we take the gospel to everyone. Today I want us to look at the last three which are the most vital for our faith to remain strong each day.