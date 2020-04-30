CREATION OR CHAOS

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growing up in Texas & Georgia in public schools & then in '71 at North Texas State i accepted evolution, but when i got saved AGAIN (ha) in '76 & actually learned the Bible & joined the mission i started to learn the truth about Creation. evolution is so totally absurd. you have to believe in things even more incredible, spontaneous life from no source & infinite miracles at every stage of the universe's development with no design. i don't care how many millions or billions of years you wait, it's not going to happen.
it's easier & much more rational to accept that there's a Designer that put things in motion.