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2019 Corona Pandemic Simulation: Event 201 in 8 minutes
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44 views • July 15, 2021
Eight minutes from the 2019 Coronavirus Pandemic Simulation (in preparation for January 2020). Just to make sure, just in case, it happens to come along a pandemic by "accident", they decided to do a simulation in which everything that later unfolded in 2020 was first rehearsed in this fake simulation. http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
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