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Modern wars: How do they work? (Version 2016)
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2 views • August 26, 2021
What is the difference between modern warfare and the wars of old, from ancient times all the way up to those at the turn of the last century? The goals barely differ: Then and now, it is all about upkeeping and furthering of own power, of territorial gains, about natural resources and the enslavement of the conquered nations. Today, wars are prepared in advance by the media through negative and mostly groundless critique, followed up by infiltration and debilitation of the enemy nation by foreign influences....
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