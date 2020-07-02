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Deep State Hijacks Cell Phones Nationwide To Push COVID-19 Hoax
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59 views • July 02, 2020
The Deep State with the CDC and NIH is using the cell phone take over systems first implemented under Obama to send COVI-19 misinformation and propaganda to the American public. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html https://www.extremetech.com/computing/132585-us-president-issues-executive-order-that-gives-him-control-of-the-internet https://nypost.com/2020/05/16/blame-governors-for-coronavirus-deaths-in-nursing-homes-goodwin/ https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/us-data/ https://gizmodo.com/the-cdc-is-screwing-up-how-we-count-covid-19-testing-nu-1843588329 https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/texas-government-counting-every-covid-positive-hospital-case https://communityimpact.com/dallas-fort-worth/frisco/coronavirus/2020/05/19/new-covid-19-definitions-by-the-state-could-raise-case-counts-in-collin-county/
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