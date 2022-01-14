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The Vaccine Gestapo are Coming for Us The So-called Un-Vaxxed
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122 views • January 14, 2022
In this talk The Mystic Philosopher remind the so-called Un-vaccinated people that the System’s Vaccine Gestapo are coming for them and also that they should protect their children at all cost from the dangers of this bio-weapons and weapons of mass genocide and mass extermination namely the mRNA so-called COVID-19 vaccines; so that you won’t have to live the rest of you lives with regrets.
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