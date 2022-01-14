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The Vaccine Gestapo are Coming for Us The So-called Un-Vaxxed
Another Perspective TMP
Another Perspective TMP
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122 views • January 14, 2022
In this talk The Mystic Philosopher remind the so-called Un-vaccinated people that the System’s Vaccine Gestapo are coming for them and also that they should protect their children at all cost from the dangers of this bio-weapons and weapons of mass genocide and mass extermination namely the mRNA so-called COVID-19 vaccines; so that you won’t have to live the rest of you lives with regrets.
Keywords
freedomvaccinesgovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsgood vs evilsouth africaconstitutional rightsgestapoglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicun-vaxxedmandatory covid-19 vaccinationvaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs death
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy