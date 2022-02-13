© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Banned from YouTube: Mark of the Beast Video
Follow
0
Share
Report
143 views • February 13, 2022
The YouTube channels associated with our Christian community have been experiencing ruthless shadow bans and community guidelines strikes at the hands of YouTube artificial intelligence. This month (February 2022), one of our most important Mark of the Beast videos was taken down by the AI on a false premise. It seems we're getting too close to the truth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.