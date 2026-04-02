Vaccine Injury Testimony Blocked, Tracy Slepcevic, Autism Health Summit, Tim James, Chemical Free Body - The RSB Show 4-1-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Vaccine Injury Testimony Blocked, Tracy Slepcevic, Autism Health Summit, Butyricum Acidum, Phthalates Infant Death Link, Tim James, Chemical Free Body, MAHA School Protein Opposition, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/vaccine-injury-testimony-blocked-tracy-slepcevic-butyricum-acidum-phthalates-infant-death-link-tim-james-caller-of-day-maha-school-meat-opposition-and-more/