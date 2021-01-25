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V Shaped Recovery Nonsense | MONEY MAGIC Misdirection | Jesuit FOX Faction THETA Frequency FAKE-OUT
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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20 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 6/13/2020 to YouTube►

#2020YearZero #VCipher #WETIKO

BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer

PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8

Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant

Part 2 of this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Primer Playlists:

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d


Resources -

Zero Hedge Articles used: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/seattle-councilwoman-says-warlord-controlled-chaz-should-remain-public-hands | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/hertz-trades-50-higher-plan-sell-bankrupt-stock-robinhooders | https://www.zerohedge.com/health/stockman-calls-bullst-latest-covid-19-fear-mongering-about-spikes-texas-arizona

Steam Pages Referenced: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/Cyberpunk_2077/ | https://store.steampowered.com/app/620/Portal_2/

Gen Z Rebellion War Game: https://theintercept.com/2020/06/05/pentagon-war-game-gen-z/

V shaped Nonsense: https://alhambrapartners.com/2020/06/09/attention-all-v-people/

COVID and American Failed State: https://unherd.com/2020/06/covid-has-exposed-america-as-a-failed-state/

Book (The Price of Tomorrow): https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1999257405/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&;psc=1

Book (Bitcoin and Black America); https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1079178090/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&;psc=1

Book (Alchemy of Finance): https://www.amazon.com/Alchemy-Finance-George-Soros/dp/0471445495/ref=sr_1_1?crid=KMLI0WF4LEB4&;dchild=1&keywords=alchemy+of+finance&qid=1591904446&sprefix=alchemy+of+fin%2Caps%2C221&sr=8-1

Robinhood App: https://robinhood.com/us/en/

Countrywide "Lockdown" Map: https://abcnews.go.com/US/locations-george-floyd-protests-curfews-national-guard-deployments/story?id=70997568

Prince 'Purple Rain': https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087957/

US Bank Stadium (Glass Steagall Superbowl host): https://www.usbankstadium.com/stadium-info/history

$20 Counterfeit Bill: https://www.foxnews.com/us/minneapolis-store-owner-called-police-george-floyd-wouldnt-do-it-again#

20 Pound Note video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClUFVu4ZRcI

Joni Patry June Astrological Report: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb6PEQuUKBg

Clif High Critical Thinking June 11: https://youtu.be/eHtQgjF73m8

Ken Wheeler Common Sense: https://youtu.be/-VGVl_gNUPs

Elliot Hulse Perspective: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oUYP6uj3EQ

Reggie Middleton Testimonial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7iBTpxF1-M

Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html

Scio Cui Credidi and Jesuit Letter to TRUMP: https://www.canon-law.co.uk/single-post/2018/08/30/Scio-Cui-Credidi | https://www.washingtonpost.com/religion/2020/06/10/trump-archbishop-vigano-letter-deep-state/ | https://edwardpentin.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Letter-President-Trump-1.pdf

Penny Kelly Update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IR1TmCJBqkc

The Inner Light Star Trek Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Inner_Light_(Star_Trek:_The_Next_Generation)

Piccolo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piccolo | https://dragonball.fandom.com/wiki/Piccolo

Rey's Yellow Lightsaber: https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Rey_Skywalker%27s_lightsaber
Keywords
bitcoinchristmetaphysicsslaveryfinancial collapsewizard of ozresettheurgyozarkwetikomerkabav shaped recoverycoronavirusneoplatonismv steganographythetadc parasite networkv cipheryear zerobitcoin standardwishes and rainbowschittav nousfox faction
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