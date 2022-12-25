False Prophets: How To Recognise Them.

Jesus predicted (Matthew 24:11) in the last days many false prophets would deceive many people with their teachings. So how do we recognise these false prophets? The answer is simply to listen to what Jesus taught. Listen to what your local preacher says and then measure them up against what Jesus taught. You can't go wrong.
