SHOCKING VAX STUDY BURIED BY MSM! - Massive Death Toll Climbs As Next Phase Of Tyranny Is PLANNED!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent vaccine death study published in The Lancet which was quickly removed from the site without a proper explanation.

A study by Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch was published in the Lancet recently showing that of 325 autopsies of the vaccinated, 74% died FROM the vaccines. The Lancet removed the study in less than 24 hours claiming the methodology of the study was flawed, however they couldn't point to single part of the methodology that was in any way flawed.

Censorship continues to ramp up as the awakening grows. Millions are waking up and just in time for the next phase of the Great Reset which is full global pandemic treaties and control as well as climate treaties and new climate lockdowns (15 Minute Cities).





World Alternative Media

2023