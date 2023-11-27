Maverick News Top Stories | More Hostages Released | New Big Foot TV Series

Maverick News Top Stories:

* Israel Hamas Hostages

* Big Foot TV Series

* Critical Thinking Political Analysis

Maverick News Live: Top Stories

* China's New Mystery Illness

* Biden Tanks In New Poll

* Gaza Hostage Update

Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com

Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com

Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick