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ZUGRES SHELLING | 8 YEARS ON (MIRRORED)
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116 views • June 08, 2022
ZUGRES SHELLING | 8 YEARS ON (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iXTbxqNXTYVI/
As the West continues to focus on alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine, RT's crew headed to Zugres in the Donetsk Republic, which is still scarred by a shelling in 2014 that killed 15 people.
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Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iXTbxqNXTYVI/
As the West continues to focus on alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine, RT's crew headed to Zugres in the Donetsk Republic, which is still scarred by a shelling in 2014 that killed 15 people.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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