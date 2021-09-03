Max Igan - 367 Our True History Has Been Stolen

Max Igan - Surviving the Matrix - American Voice Radio, March 15, 2019



How to change the world in a day.

Drop your opinions and beliefs and open your mind!

According to Max Igan:

The solution is stepping away from the system!

The awakening is the people awaking to the fact that they are being controlled.

It is all fiction, everything they write down on paper is fiction!

What is important is our connection to each other.....

nobody knows what the world really is.

We have a huge opportunity for freedom.

Let us see what is true.

Let"s put all the research on the table without letting your opinion get in the way.

Let the truth offer itself to us.

We owe it to our children to do the good work.