DELIVERANCE WAS A METH HEAD FEVER DREAM🐮

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To quickly explain: the movie was a complete role reversal, and only makes sense if it were four city slickers trying to 'man it up' with the yokels, and failing badly...of course, since in a true representation, there would be no Burt Reynolds character, and po' Ned would be squealing until the cows came home...🐮
P.S. They got Zev: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-zelenko-in-icu-as-cancer-spreads
https://twitter.com/ZFreeFoundation/status/1537091440534224898?s=20&t=f68h65G2Q-jKA7MbOq_bLg