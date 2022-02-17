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Awesome Pre-Workout "Rejuvenator" Energy Elixir Cocktail ! Iron Grandpa's Original Mixology Recipe
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365 views • February 17, 2022
Here's my Pre-Workout Energy "Rejuvenator" Tonic. It's a Iron Grandpa Mixology Original !
Need a boost to get Lifting Hard and Heavy ? The Years getting to ya ?
Well here you go ! For those over 60 and Natty ! Not For "Pinners"/ Roid Boys !!
"Rejuvenator" Recipe,
Glass with Ice
Shot of AGWA
Shot or Gin
Instant Korean Ginseng Packet
Twist of Lime
Stir...Then add
Ginger Ale
Drink responsibly
Need a boost to get Lifting Hard and Heavy ? The Years getting to ya ?
Well here you go ! For those over 60 and Natty ! Not For "Pinners"/ Roid Boys !!
"Rejuvenator" Recipe,
Glass with Ice
Shot of AGWA
Shot or Gin
Instant Korean Ginseng Packet
Twist of Lime
Stir...Then add
Ginger Ale
Drink responsibly
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