© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINE CHOICE- Rand Paul - Unvaccinated not a risk to Vaccinated! Great Point!
Follow
4
Share
Report
381 views • July 14, 2021
I have said for some time now, just think for yourself, if you choose to wait and see about the vax, you are not a risk to the vaccinated! Why else would you take a vax other than to get protection? If you are protected, why worry about the unvaccinated?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.