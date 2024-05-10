Create New Account
⚠️ Global Warning Issued for Massive Geomagnetic Storm Today
GalacticStorm
⚠️  Global Warning Issued for Massive Geomagnetic Storm Today, FIRST IN NEARLY TWO DECADES, Disruptions to Mobile Phones, GPS, and Power Systems Nationwide expected.  DEVELOPING.


Officials warn that a rare and intense solar storm could strike today, marking the first event of its kind in nearly two decades. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch, the first since 2005, when Earth experienced its most significant radiation surge in fifty years.


NOAA indicates that this extraordinary event could interfere with electronic devices, including GPS systems and parts of the power grid. 


Additionally, it could produce a spectacular aurora, potentially visible across a large portion of the country.

