Canadian Armed Forces vets offered assisted suicide instead of support programs

Sheila Gunn Reid reports on claims that veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces are being offered assisted suicide instead of support programs, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "medical assistance in dying" legislation continues to show the dark side of Liberal health-care solutions.

