Biden's Afghan Speech - A Hit...And A Miss

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There was much to approve of in President Biden's speech explaining his decision to pull out of Afghanistan...and a few yellow flags of caution. We'll discuss the good and the bad. Also today: beware of new and dangerous legislation introduced in Congress. New Zealand madness. And more...