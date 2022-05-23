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Quartet (Preview) - What is Oneness?
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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20 views • May 23, 2022
Many people talk about “oneness” as thought it was obvious what it means – Everyone is connected to everyone else. But there are deep questions associated with both trying to define what Oneness really means and even more so, trying to integrate that notion effectively into our everyday lives and perspectives.

So, what is oneness . . . and what does/should it mean to us?

Enjoy this PREVIEW version of QUARTET. The full version is available to Premium Members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-what-is-oneness/

This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis. This program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.

We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.

To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and let us add you to our alert list.

Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/ We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Keywords
spiritualityonenessgregg bradennew worldjohn petersenpenny kellykingsley dennis
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