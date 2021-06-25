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General Milley Pushes Institutional Race Divide to Conquer American Citizens
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40 views • June 25, 2021
Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that the military needs to read critical race theory in order to understand the “white rage” that led to January 6th.
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