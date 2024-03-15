Create New Account
Man Died After Car Crash. Here’s What He Saw
John-Henry Westen


March 14, 2024


Ed Jozsa died in a terrible car crash — and has lived to see the afterlife. A head-on collision, an uncertain hospital stay, and a vision of the afterlife have all given Jozsa a second-chance. Jozsa now lives to tell his story about death — the greatest and final experience of us all. In fact, Jozsa alleges to have already experienced his 'particular judgment' when God judges the righteousness of a person's soul. Like other visionaries of heaven and hell, Jozsa gained a shocking glimpse of an afterlife without God — eternity without Christ. Jozsa is now on a mission to use the miracle of his survival as a rallying call to the world: live for God or suffer in hell. John-Henry Westen takes the pro-life movement to the limit, discussing the important responsibilities we all play that will ultimately bring us to account at the moment of death.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4j8mv2-man-died-after-car-crash.-heres-what-he-saw..html

catholicdiedeternityafterlifejudgmentcar crashsecond chancejohn-henry westened jozsa

