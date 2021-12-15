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Navigating The Narrow Path - Proverbs 15:21 (NIV)
21 Folly brings joy to one who has no sense,
but whoever has understanding keeps a straight course.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Fools seek no guidance.
With wisdom gleaned from understanding,
the Righteous navigate the narrow path.
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