© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video showing ATACMS launches from Bahrain toward Iran.
It is impossible to determine from the footage who is carrying out the strike, but it appears that Bahrain may be allowing the United States to use its territory to launch attacks on Iran.
However, direct GCC participation cannot be ruled out. A few days ago we reported that the GCC’s Peninsula Shield Force, now known as the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council, deployed HIMARS launchers configured to fire ATACMS to Bahrain. However this information is interpreted, the situation does not look good for Bahrain.
@DD Geopolitics