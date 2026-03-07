A video showing ATACMS launches from Bahrain toward Iran.

It is impossible to determine from the footage who is carrying out the strike, but it appears that Bahrain may be allowing the United States to use its territory to launch attacks on Iran.

However, direct GCC participation cannot be ruled out. A few days ago we reported that the GCC’s Peninsula Shield Force, now known as the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council, deployed HIMARS launchers configured to fire ATACMS to Bahrain. However this information is interpreted, the situation does not look good for Bahrain.





@DD Geopolitics