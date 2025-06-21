BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Happy Feel Good Story
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 day ago

These are a few of the groups and organizations that Brian supports

Brian Lovig donates more than $100,000.00 throughout each year to organizations like Youth for Christ and others for high risk teenagers in Canada. In the US Brian donates to Happy Trails Children’s Foundation and to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

In addition to charities Brian supports capitalist political groups and individuals, gun clubs and gun rights organizations including the NRA (US), CSSA (Canada) and CRPC (California).

Bad kids have been dealt a bad hand. Most can be good kids. There are professionals who can do amazing things with high risk teens when financial support is available. 

Politically it’s said that I am right wing of John Wayne so it seemed fitting to provide some funding for his cancer Foundation to help with the fantastic work they do in cancer research and treatment. 

It’s a great focus, kids, cancer and politics and giving keeps me motivated to work hard and to succeed so that I can support good causes and give back” says Brian Lovig.


Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy