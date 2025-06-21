A Happy Feel Good Story

These are a few of the groups and organizations that Brian supports

Brian Lovig donates more than $100,000.00 throughout each year to organizations like Youth for Christ and others for high risk teenagers in Canada. In the US Brian donates to Happy Trails Children’s Foundation and to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

In addition to charities Brian supports capitalist political groups and individuals, gun clubs and gun rights organizations including the NRA (US), CSSA (Canada) and CRPC (California).

“Bad kids have been dealt a bad hand. Most can be good kids. There are professionals who can do amazing things with high risk teens when financial support is available.

Politically it’s said that I am right wing of John Wayne so it seemed fitting to provide some funding for his cancer Foundation to help with the fantastic work they do in cancer research and treatment.

It’s a great focus, kids, cancer and politics and giving keeps me motivated to work hard and to succeed so that I can support good causes and give back” says Brian Lovig.



